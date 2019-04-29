LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Stormy weather moved through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, causing flooded roads and minor damage.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 1:30 p.m. for the southwest valley, and a flood advisory was in effect until 5 p.m. for the central and west valley.
Minor flooding was seen throughout the valley with heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Storms were taking place mainly in the western part of the valley and were tracking north.
The National Weather Service issued an Airport Weather Warning as another line of thunderstorms moved in from the south. Gusts about 40+ mph will impact the airport through 3:15 p.m., according to FOX5 meteorologist Sam Argier.
The FAA was reporting departure delays 45 minute to an hour at about 2:30 p.m.
Power outages were reported around the valley, however at 4 p.m. NV Energy reported just 74 customers without power.
The Clark County Regional Flood Control District urged people to stay out of storm drains. At 3 p.m., the district tweeted the Las Vegas Wash at Nellis was flooding up to five feet.
In North Las Vegas, Craig Ranch Regional Park was closed due to flooding.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was called to a swift water rescue near the 215 Beltway and Jones Boulevard before 2 p.m., but tweeted an hour later that no one was found in the wash and the search was called off.
According to FOX5's chief meteorologist Ted Pretty, strong storms passed through Henderson around 2:30 o.m. and dumped heavy rain, then moved out quickly. More rain was on the way with the potential for strong thunderstorms at times through the evening.
