LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Stormy weather moved through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, causing flooded roads and minor damage.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 1:30 p.m. for the southwest valley, and a flood advisory was in effect until 5 p.m. for the central and west valley.
Minor flooding was seen throughout the valley with heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Storms were taking place mainly in the western part of the valley and were tracking north.
The National Weather Service issued an Airport Weather Warning as another line of thunderstorms moved in from the south. Gusts about 40+ mph will impact the airport through 3:15 p.m., according to FOX5 meteorologist Sam Argier.
The FAA was reporting departure delays 45 minute to an hour at about 2:30 p.m.
Power outages were reported around the valley, however at 4 p.m. NV Energy reported just 74 customers without power.
The Clark County Regional Flood Control District urged people to stay out of storm drains. At 3 p.m., the district tweeted the Las Vegas Wash at Nellis was flooding up to five feet.
In North Las Vegas, Craig Ranch Regional Park was closed due to flooding.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was called to a swift water rescue near the 215 Beltway and Jones Boulevard before 2 p.m., but tweeted an hour later that no one was found in the wash and the search was called off.
According to FOX5's chief meteorologist Ted Pretty, strong storms passed through Henderson around 2:30 p.m. and dumped heavy rain, then moved out quickly. More rain was on the way with the potential for strong thunderstorms at times through the evening.
As of 7:30 p.m., this was Pretty's forecast:
It has been an active Monday with heavy rain and thunderstorms tracking across the Las Vegas Valley. The strongest storms are now behind us, but we'll continue to see rain move through for the evening commute. We'll see the showers taper off overnight into Tuesday morning. Look for more sun on Tuesday with a forecast high of 80°. Another system coming in from the north will bring the chance of some showers north of Las Vegas. The best chances will be over Lincoln County. This will be a bigger wind-maker for the Las Vegas Valley with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Look for calmer weather into the middle of the week. We'll be warming up again with temperatures back up around 90° Friday and Saturday. Another system moving into the area on Sunday will bring some more wind and temperatures back down into the mid 80s.
The weather kept the fire department busy on Monday.
Fire crews responded to a multiple palm tree fire at 1501 Banner Circle about 1 p.m., then a lightning strike to a home at 2904 Kings Way a few minutes later. While at that home, fire crews spotted another palm tree fire on Kirtland Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.