LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will soar above Allegiant Stadium Monday in celebration of the Raiders' first home opener in Las Vegas.
The Thunderbirds flyover Allegiant Stadium will occur during the national anthem performance at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
“The Thunderbirds are honored to support the Raiders’ first home game in Las Vegas,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We look forward to showcasing the pride, precision and professionalism of our nation’s 693,000 total force Airmen to football fans around the world; and welcoming the Raiders as neighbors in the city we call home.”
The flyover will feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons, soaring over Allegiant Stadium at the moment the final notes of The Star-Spangled Banner are sung, officials said.
The aircraft will take off from Nellis Air Force Base and start flying at low altitudes and emitting performance smoke at the intersection of I-15 and East Craig Road. They’ll proceed parallel with I-15 towards Allegiant Stadium and flyover from the northeast to the southwest; and then return to Nellis AFB.
Residents along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, officials said.
The event will mark the team’s third national sport event flyover in 2020 and the first-ever collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders.
During the final notes of the national anthem, six f-16 fighting falcons will fly over the stadium, so then everyone taking a knee can stand up.
