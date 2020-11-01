LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, November 2, on a return trip to Nellis Air Force Base.
The team is returning from an aerial demonstration at the Lockhead Martin Space and Air Show in Florida, according to a media release.
The Thunderbirds will fly the south route, along I-15 north to Nellis AFB at about 12:55 p.m. PST. The flyover will last about two minutes with low-level flying and performance smoke.
