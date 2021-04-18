NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds will fly over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, April 19, the team announced.

The team performed in their first air show for the 2021 season in Cocoa Beach, Florida this weekend, and will fly through the city on their way back to Nellis Air Force Base between noon and 1 p.m.

The team will fly its east route, through Henderson and along I-15 northbound. An exact time of the flyover wasn't released due to potential delays. 

4/19 thunderbirds map

