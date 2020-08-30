LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds plan a quick flyover Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson from Nellis Air Force Base, the team is changing their arrival route as they return from New York.
The flyover will be on Monday, August 31 starting at 12:10 p.m. over Downtown Summerlin.
“We’re excited and honored to incorporate a flyover of Las Vegas into our flying operations,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader in a press release. “This route change allows us to provide a visual display of our appreciation, commitment and support to our hometown on a routine basis.”
Here are the planned routes:
SOUTH ARRIVAL: The formation will start flying at low altitudes at South Point Casino before going eastbound down the Las Vegas Strip into North Las Vegas and landing at Nellis Air Force Base. This flyover will last approximately two minutes.
EAST ARRIVAL: The formation will start flying at low altitudes at Fiesta Station and head west before turning right at the South Point Casino. Then, it will go eastbound down the Las Vegas Strip into North Las Vegas and land at Nellis Air Force Base. This flyover will last approximately four and-a-half minutes.
WEST ARRIVAL: The formation will start flying at low altitudes over Downtown Summerlin and head south past Ikea before turning left at the South Point Casino. Then, it will go northbound up the Las Vegas Strip into North Las Vegas and land at Nellis Air Force Base. This flyover will last approximately three and-a-half minutes.
