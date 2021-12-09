LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Carson Avenue just east of Fremont Street is scheduled to close to traffic during the day beginning Monday for road work.
The closure will last from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 8 due to the installation of water and sewer infrastructure as part of the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project.
The city of Las Vegas recommended detour routes during the day on Bridger Avenue and Fremont Street.
Work on the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project started April 2020, and is expected to take three years.
"The existing waterlines to be replaced are from 1955, the storm drains from 1954, some of the traffic signals from 1965, and the sewer pipe from 1942. This is the largest roadway project in the history of the city of Las Vegas Public Works department," the city wrote in a media release.
The estimated total project cost is $125 million, with funding provided by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax, Las Vegas Valley Water District, city of Las Vegas and the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.
