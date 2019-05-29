NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - Someone killed a three-year-old north Las Vegas girl Saturday. The girl's father said he wants justice.
The father, Yasheen Cameron, shared custody of his three-year-old daughter Aaliyah Cameron with his ex, Aaliah's mother.
He said Aaliyah went to her mom's house on Friday.
Aaliyah was killed the next day.
Yasheen's said his ex, Aaliyah's mother, called him Saturday night.
"She called me with the weirdest phone call I ever got in my life talking about, ‘Um I don't want you to think I did this. I don't want you to think - please don't blame me for this. Her brain, her brain is out. Her brain is out.’ My daughter was severely beat to death,” Yasheen Cameron said.
When he last saw her Friday, “She was perfectly fine,” he said.
She was doing what three-year-olds do.
“Her sister and her they were playing before she left."
Aaliyah left for a weekend with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.
“Denaugio Scarlett,” said Cameron.
Scarlett was arrested for Aaliyah's murder.
Court records show police charged him with murder and child abuse.
“She was so excited, she was so happy at her birthday, I swear she was,” Cameron said holding back tears.
He took Aaliyah to the aquarium last month for her third birthday.
“[She was] always laughing, always making me laugh … my kids, they comfort me. “They mean the world to me,” said Cameron.
"Say, love you 'Lia, love you sissy,” Cameron said holding his other daughter’s hand.
Sarayah could barely say Aaliyah but she never left her big sister's side.
“They shared the same room, she looks for her sister every day … my baby is really suffering for her sister. We all are suffering,” said Aaliyah’s stepmom.
Her stepmom said she treated Aaliyah as her own daughter. She said she wants answers too.
This is her necklace, so I'm going to always wear it,” she said.
The family saw Aaliyah at the funeral home on Tuesday.
“Our baby's brain was out; she was only three. She can't get her hair done for the funeral,” said Aaliyah’s stepmom.
The family said they want to know why Scarlett is the only one charged in the case.
(Her mother) is responsible because I gave her to her,” said Cameron.
“We need justice,” Cameron and Aaliyah’s step mom said.
This wasn't the first time Aaliyah ended up in the hospital. In 2017, Cameron said his daughter was beat so bad she ended up in a coma.
He said he tried to fight for full custody, but he lost.
Scarlett is due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 11.
