LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank unveiled the latest strategy to combat hunger in Southern Nevada on Thursday.
The innovative Bennett Family Indoor Garden project was officially completed. According to Three Square, the garden was named after longtime supporter and former board chair Diana Bennett. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman stopped by the facility for the "ceremonial vine-cutting."
“The Bennett Family Indoor Garden will serve our community as a year-round resource for fresh, farm-to-table produce,” said Brian Burton, President and CEO of Three Square. “We will be able to better provide for our most vulnerable groups, including children and their families and seniors.”
The garden creates a new source of wholesome food for the 271,000 food insecure residents, a release said.
It will provide herbs such as sage, rosemary, parsley, and produce an estimated 40,000 heads of leafy green annually, Three Square said.
Some of the produce will be used in Three Square's community kitchen.
One in eight individuals struggling with hunger will benefit from the indoor garden.
