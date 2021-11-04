LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank’s annual Holiday Match Challenge is back for its 12th year, which means any donations made to the nonprofit through the end of the year will be matched.
Three Square provides holiday meals to families in need, in addition to community meal programs for seniors across the valley.
A study done this year revealed that food insecurity in Southern Nevada remains above pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 364,000 people, or one in six, do not have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.
“Southern Nevada faced a hunger crisis before the pandemic," said Three Square President and CEO Brian Burton. "When the virus hit it had an explosive impact on food insecurity, driving it to levels never-before seen in our valley. We are on the road to recovery, but these numbers are higher still than what we saw pre-COVID-19 and any number higher than zero is too high."
If you would like to donate to the 2021 Holiday Match Campaign, call 702-765-4030 or visit www.threesquare.org.
