LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new food distribution site opened at the Eastside Cannery Friday.
Three Square Food Bank, along with Boyd Gaming partnered to open the new food site for families.
Families in need can visit any of the drive-thru sites around town, but people must remain in their cars for social distancing.
People can find more information on food distribution sites by visiting Three Square's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.