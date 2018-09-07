LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada’s only food bank is hoping to stack a 30 x 30 foot plate full of food by the end up of September, also known as Hunger Action Month.

The community-wide food drive titled “Fill the Plate” is now in its third year and collects food and funds to combat hunger in southern Nevada. One in eight southern Nevadans struggles with hunger, which is more than 271,000 people in the community who are food-insecure. Those numbers also include more than 103,000 children.

Throughout the campaign, individuals and local businesses are encouraged to help fill the “plate,” a 30 foot by 30 foot graphic in Three Square’s south warehouse, with non-perishable food items.

Periodically throughout the campaign, canned goods and boxes of food will also be added to the “plate” to represent the impact of monetary donations made online.

The community is asked to bring non-perishable food items to Three Square Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or they can donate to the Fill the Plate Virtual Food Drive at www.threesquare.org/ham.

The food banks is also incorporating other ways for people to take part in Hunger Action Month including:

Orangetheory Fitness Boot Camp Class, Sept. 13 – In celebration of Hunger Action Day, Orangetheory Fitness will host a high-intensity boot camp workout class at Three Square’s North Campus on Thursday, Sept. 13. Check-in begins at 6:00 p.m. and the class will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Light bites and refreshments will be offered after the class. Space is limited and spots will be reserved in order of reply. RSVP to Alexis Merz at 702.644-3663 ext. 344 or amerz@threesquare.org by Monday, Sept. 10. The cost is a minimum donation of $10 per person.

Other ways community members can help Fill the Plate this September: