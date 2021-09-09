LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Weekly food distribution at Eastside Cannery will be extended two more weeks, Three Square Food Bank announced on Thursday.
The Boyd Gaming property is partnering with the food bank to provide distributions at Eastside Cannery each Friday through Sept. 24.
The site opens each Friday at 9 a.m. until supplies last.
Eastside Cannery is just one of about 45 mobile distributions across Southern Nevada. Locations and times are subject to change daily.
A full list of sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help. The map and list are updated in real-time to ensure the most current information is available.
