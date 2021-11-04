THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK

Three Square is seen at 4220 N Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89115. 

 (Google Street View)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank is again extending weekly food distributions at Eastside Cannery.

The nonprofit has announced that the distribution site at Eastside Cannery will operate through Friday, Nov. 19. 

Eastside Cannery is located at 5255 Boulder Highway. Food distribution will open at 9 a.m. until supplies last, every Friday through Nov. 19. 

The site will be closed on Nov. 26 in observance of the holiday.

Food assistance is available at approximately 45 mobile distributions across Southern Nevada. Locations and times are subject to change daily. 
A full, updated list of sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

