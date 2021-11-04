LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank is again extending weekly food distributions at Eastside Cannery.
The nonprofit has announced that the distribution site at Eastside Cannery will operate through Friday, Nov. 19.
Eastside Cannery is located at 5255 Boulder Highway. Food distribution will open at 9 a.m. until supplies last, every Friday through Nov. 19.
The site will be closed on Nov. 26 in observance of the holiday.
