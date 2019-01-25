NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Schools District officials said three schools in the North Las Vegas area were placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon due to police activity.
According to CCSD officials, the schools placed on lockdown were Fay Herron Elementary School, Ed Von Tobel and Jay W. Jeffers middle schools, located near North Pecos Road and East Carey Avenue.
Las Vegas police said their patrol units were called to the area to assist with North Las Vegas police in regards to a burglary call.
North Las Vegas police said officers were searching for two suspects near the area of Carey Avenue and Belmont Street. No injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
