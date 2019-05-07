LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were injured in an accident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas.
About 4:13 a.m., a Honda Pilot and Lexus collided near mile marker 7, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. A short time later, a third SUV collided with that accident.
The crash caused the third SUV to overturn, trapping one person inside, NHP said. The person who was trapped was transported by air in critical condition to UMC Trauma.
Two other people were transported to St. Rose Sienna.
I-15 was closed briefly to allow the helicopter to land, NHP said.
