LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife said three men were sentenced after illegally killing a black bear in the Pinenut Mountains near Dayton, Nev.
Daniel Rubio, Elisio Rubio Sr., and Elisio Rubio Jr., all of Dayton, were convicted of killing a big game animal without a tag, NDOW said in a statement. The investigation into the illegal poaching lasted for about a year. All three men were accused of conspiring to the kill the bear while the animal was inside its den in February 2017.
All three defendants were sentenced on April 16 and were each fined $5,000, NDOW said. Evidence investigators collected included four rifles, cell phones, poached bear and deer parts, bullet casings and "large amounts of digital data to support the case."
According to NDOW, the men approached the den from three different angles on the mountain, were setup in different spots and shot the bear multiple times.
"These men basically ambushed this bear in mid-winter just for the thrill of killing it," Tyler Turnipseed, Chief Game Warden for NDOW said. "This was a disgusting act and I’m extremely proud of the efforts that went into bringing these men to justice."
Nevada Game Wardens investigated the case. NDOW said investigators were able to locate the exact kill site, several expended cartridges and other evidence against the suspects.
"It’s important to clarify that poachers are not hunters," Turnipseed said. "In this case, it’s worth mentioning, because these three men are so far removed from the ethical sportsmen and women who legally hunt in Nevada. These men have never even owned a hunting license, much less a big game tag."
NDOW said the defendants were aware of the bear and his hibernation den for almost a year before the animal was killed.
To report wildlife crime, sportsmen and members of the public can call Operation Game Thief at (800) 992-3030.
