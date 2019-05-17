LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford release a statement saying criminal charges were filed against three people for stealing dogs throughout the Las Vegas area.
Savanna Espinoza, 19; Johnny Espinoza, 37 and Jacklynn Espinoza, 36, are facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, theft with the assistance of a child, cruelty to animals, theft and ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Ford's office said.
The Espinozas were also charged for neglecting two dogs, with one of the canines suffering from untreated infections, malnourishment and inappropriate living conditions, according to the criminal complaint.
The thefts allegedly happened between November 2016 and February 2018. All three Espinozas were arrested on May 14, according to Ford.
In their criminal complaint, the Espinozas falsely represented themselves as the owners of lost dogs or would obtain dogs from owners who were looking to re-home their pets.
According to Ford, the Espinozas would promise the owners the dogs would be given a loving and permanent home, but instead they sold the dogs for money.
"Several Nevadans have been misled and taken advantage of by the Espinozas' attempt to perpetrate fraud," Ford said in a statement. "My office will continue to dismantle local schemes and instances of fraud whenever possible."
The Attorney General's office is looking for anyone who may have been victimized by the Espinozas. Anyone with any information was urged to call 702-486-3307.
