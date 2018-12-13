LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said three people pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal more than $2 million in tax refunds from the Internal Revenue Service.
Family members Chanh Trinh, Cannedy Trinh and Elizabeth Trinh, all residents of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to defraud the United States by fraudulently obtaining the payment of income tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors added Chanh also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft involving the use of his dead brother's identity.
According to court documents, Chanh, Cannedy and Elizabeth colluded to file federal corporate and individual tax returns by reporting false income tax withholdings and payments, federal prosecutors said. This allowed the IRS to issue income tax refunds.
"The Trinhs filed the fraudulent returns in the names of fictitious business entities, their own names, and the names of other individuals," prosecutors said. Chanh prepared and filed the returns.
All three Trinhs deposited the fraudulently obtained refunded checks using bank accounts and check-cashing businesses in Las Vegas, according to federal prosecutors. The defendants regularly hid the money by purchasing cashier's checks, which they used to get gambling chips at casinos.
"The conspiracy resulted in false claims of more than $6 million, and more than $2 million in fraudulent refunds paid out by the IRS," prosecutors said.
Chanh will be sentenced to 102 months in prison as part of his plea deal, if the courts accepts it, federal prosecutors said. Cannedy will be sentenced to 24 months in prison, also a part of his plea deal if accepted by the court.
Federal prosecutors added Elizabeth faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison under her plea agreement.
Each of the Trinhs also face supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.
