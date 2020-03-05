LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Survivors of the Alpine Motel fire still don’t know when they can get their personal belongings back.
It’s been sitting in the building since the deadly December fire.
Up to this point, no one besides law enforcement or the owner was allowed into the building.
On Thursday, during a court hearing, attorney Steven Jaffe revealed multiple people broke into the Alpine three times last week, despite 24/7 security.
“The fact that break-ins occurred is bothersome. The whole purpose was not just to protect the scene for litigation purposes, but more so to make sure peoples personal goods were protected,” said Jaffe.
Judge Rob Bare said it’s just another reason to hurry up and get the victims their belongings back.
Last month Bare told Jaffe and Attorney Robert Eglet they have to follow a certain protocol before anyone can get their stuff.
Part of that protocol was getting confirmation from Metro Police and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue that they are done collecting evidence from the building.
The judge got that confirmation. He cleared Eglet to send in his experts to document and preserve additional evidence. It will take three days next week.
Eglet is representing 41 victims. He said they are getting inpatient.
“I’m very concerned about these break-ins. I’m very concerned of how this happened, how there wasn’t sufficient security to prevent this from happening,” said Eglet.
Jaffe said they are working on hiring a new security team.
Four people were arrested for breaking-in, but some of the burglars got away.
Once the experts go in next week to document additional evidence, then the owner of the Alpine, Adolfo Orozco can start to remove asbestos from the building.
Once that’s complete, victims can get their stuff back.
Judge Bare said he wants all belongings removed from the building, tagged and brought to a secure location.
It’s not clear when that could happen.
Attorneys will meet again on March 18.
