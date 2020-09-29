LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested three suspects in a shooting earlier this month in front of the Paris hotel and casino.
About 2 a.m. on September 19, police and emergency personnel responded to the sidewalk in front of the Paris Hotel. There, they found a man and woman both injured from gunfire.
They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives said the shooting happened after a fight between two groups of people. "Multiple" people were taken into custody, police said, including the suspected shooter.
According to their arrest reports, the suspects were identified as Anthony Wade, Derrion Cox and Jalondon Parker. Police said at the time, the victim was walking with his uncle on the Las Vegas Strip.
No additional suspects were outstanding, according to police.
