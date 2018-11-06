LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lt. Roberto Morales said threats made against Chaparral High School on social media were not considered to be legitimate.
The threats were made by an Instagram user named "mattstudd_," who said they would shoot up the school on Wednesday.
According to Morales, CCSD police found the threats to be unfounded after investigating the Instagram post.
"Parents do not need to be worried, just vigilant," Morales said.
As a precaution, extra security will be on campus Wednesday.
