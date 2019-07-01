LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- As the Fourth of July quickly approaches, a lot of Las Vegas locals are making the trek over the hump to Pahrump to buy illegal fireworks.
At Red Apple Fireworks a steady stream of Las Vegas locals filled the parking lot Monday morning.
An employee at Red Apple Fireworks said it was extremely busy over the weekend.
Fireworks that are sold at stores like Red Apple Fireworks, Area 51 Fireworks, Blackjack Fireworks, and Phantom Fireworks are illegal to set off in Clark County.
For people like North Las Vegas resident Samuel Strain, the trip to Pahrump is an annual tradition.
“I’m not concerned. Not at all. Because I’m not doing it in a dangerous way. If you’re going to come out here, you have to be responsible...Not really worried about the risk, just being responsible,” said Strain.
If you are caught setting off illegal fireworks in Clark County, violators could be fined hundreds of dollars and pay a disposal fee. Severe offenses could lead to jail time.
“I bought the newest box, it’s called the Panda Box. Very big. Couple of mortars...Stuff that goes ba-boom, ba-boom...A lot of stuff that goes in the air,” said Strain.
Strain said the case cost him about $300 dollars and will last for about three hours.
The City of Las Vegas implemented a new fireworks enforcement program that gives police the authority to ticket fireworks users on July 4.
The “You Light It, We Write It” program treats an illegal firework citation like a parking ticket. The first citation will cost a violator $250. Each ticket after that requires a payment of $500.
People who want to report illegal fireworks can use the website ispyfireworks.com instead of calling 311 or 911.
