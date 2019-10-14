LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A threat found in a bathroom at University of Nevada, Las Vegas targeted the school as a whole and specific groups, according to a statement from the university's president.
In a notice to staff and students, president Marta Meana said the note targeting African Americans and Bernie Sanders supporters referenced Wednesday, Oct. 16 in a broad threat.
The threat was reported to campus police who, in partnership with other agencies, hadn't determined the threat to be credible.
The investigation was ongoing, Meana said. The letter encouraged everyone on campus to "see something, say something."
The safety of our faculty, staff, and students is paramount and we are committed to ensuring a secure working and learning environment for all of us. You’ll notice an increased presence of University Police on campus. Although the university will remain open Wednesday, we also respect the personal choice of every individual, and we ask faculty, staff, and the administration to be flexible for those who choose not to come to campus on Wednesday. - UNLV President Marta Meana
Fake threat by a Beenie supporter.
