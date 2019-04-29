LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas Catholic school employee was taken into custody Monday after leaving a threatening voicemail message, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Diocese of Las Vegas.
The Diocese said the message, left early Monday morning, threatened St. Viator Catholic School. The employee has not worked at the school "for a number of years," the Diocese said.
Police said one person was in custody related to the incident and that they were not looking for additional suspects at this time.
"Our Director of Security immediately contacted law enforcement. In these instances, we always err to the side of caution, so he directed the school to cancel classes for the safety of our students and staff," the Diocese of Las Vegas said in a statement.
Classes were cancelled at the school due to the threat, police said. They will resume Tuesday as scheduled, according to the Diocese.
LVMPD said more information would be released at a later time and that the incident was an ongoing investigation.
