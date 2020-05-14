LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A petition calling for construction to stop on an event center at Floyd Lamb Park has been signed by more than 12 thousand people and counting.
The City of Las Vegas is renovating an old hay barn at the park and has plans to turn it into a venue for weddings and other events.
“We value Floyd Lamb Park for it’s open spaces, as a place to link with nature and a place where you can come and have solitude,” said Karen Livingston, who opposes the event center and is an organizer of the Save Floyd Lamb Park Action Group.
Livingston and other members of the group said the event center would alter the landscape of the park and create a party environment in an area known for its peaceful lake, wildlife and meandering walking paths.
"We're concerned that it's one of the last few natural oases in Southern Nevada and it's important that the environment and ecosystem here be protected,” said Livingston.
Las Vegas Mayor pro-tem Michele Fiore, who oversees Ward 6 where the park is located, said the city’s project aims to preserve the barn, its history, and create a venue that accentuates the natural habitat of the park.
"When you look at this hay barn it's so majestic. I mean how do we let a hay barn like this with historical value decay. If we didn't fix it, it would have crumbled and went away forever," said Fiore.
Livingston said the city has not been receptive to the will and input of those opposed to the project.
“What we have gotten from Fiore’s staff is basically more smoke and mirrors than a Las Vegas magician,” said Fiore.
Fiore says her staff has answered questions and provided documents to those opposed to the project.
“The only thing I am doing as a representative of this ward is making sure it doesn’t fall down and decay, that’s all,” said Fiore.
The event center is scheduled to be completed by July.
