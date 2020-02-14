LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Get ready for a busy weekend if you're planning to head to Zion National Park.
With thousands of visitors expected at Zion over the Presidents' Day Weekend, park officials are advising visitors to plan for potential crowding and some trail closures.
According to a news release, Lower Emerald Pools trail is closed due to trail construction. Rock fall on the Lower East Rim Trail has closed access to both Hidden Canyon, Weeping Rock, and Observation Point trails from the canyon floor.
Officials said Zion will resume weekend only, mandatory shuttle service on Saturday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, March 1.
According to a news release, park shuttle buses will depart the Zion Canyon Visitor Center at 7 a.m. heading up-canyon to designated trail head stops with the last bus of the evening returning from the Temple of Sinawava (Stop 9) at 6:40 p.m. back to the visitor center.
The in-town, Springdale shuttle services will not operate during these weekend dates. Full season daily shuttle services in the park and in the Town of Springdale will begin March 7 and run through late fall.
Construction continues as Zion's south entrance (in the town of Springdale) is being upgraded. Traffic lanes are narrowed so wait times into the Park will be longer than normal. Visitors should slow down and follow directional signs. Pedestrians and bikers should enter through the river station entrance, avoiding the construction area and vehicle wait lines.
