HENDERSON (FOX5) -- As many as 45,000 pieces of mail were stolen from two Las Vegas Valley post offices.
The first theft happened at 404 S. Boulder Highway and the second at 1575 Horizon Ridge Parkway.
Federal investigators with USPS said plastic bins containing the mail were left unattended at a restricted and gated loading dock. The theft happened after the mail was dropped off at the loading dock and before mail carriers began their shifts.
“[The post office confirmed] my address was one that was affected," said Henderson resident Lisa Killebrew. "Not only had it been stolen on April 15, [the worker] let me know it that it had also been stolen on Saturday the 13th, Friday the 12th and Tuesday the 8th. And those were the dates she was aware of."
Killebrew said she's frustrated with her post office because no notices were sent to her or her neighbors that they were potential victims of mail theft. Killebrew said she had to call and ask if her route was included.
“Those responsible could face local and federal charges," said Rod Spurgeon with USPS corporate communications. "And those could include up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.”
Investigators said local post offices have made a change in procedure -- bringing mail inside the facility in between shifts. But locals worry about identity theft and their financial information being in the wrong hands.
“We’ve had mail that has been stolen that does have financial repercussions It has our identity. It has her social security number, Our social security numbers are out there so it’s a huge concern. It’s a huge risk,” said Killebrew.
No information was immediately available about the possible suspect or suspects. Anyone with information on the mail theft was encouraged to call police.
