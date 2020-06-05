LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Thousands of people rallied for George Floyd in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas on Friday.
“I think that we know what the problem is so we have to come together as amplified voices so we can see exactly what it is we need to do as the people,” said Minister Stretch Sanders.
Minister Sanders organized the event. He brought together thousands of people who want change too.
“The world is watching us and the world is judging us and it’s about being on the the right side of history saying wrong is wrong,” said Jennifer Thomas.
“It’s about continuing to push for conversations to happen for systematic reform with our police institution,” said Sara Meraz.
The group met at Kianga Isolde Palacio Park, formerly known as Doolittle Park. The organizers set up water and snack stations.
Not only did they rally for Floyd, but Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville, KY home. She would have turned 27 on Friday.
“We’re asking for the governor and all the state officials to sign a bill that if an officer uses excessive force they are fired, charged and convicted,” said Minister Stretch.
Minister Stretch said the rally was also about honoring black culture.
Different community members took the stage, like former Nevada Assemblyman Gene Collins.
Metro officers and U.S. Marshalls monitored closely.
Minister Stretch condemned Metro Police for using tear gas and other non-lethal use of force at the protests over the last week.
“You can’t make a difference when you’re afraid. They bombed Martin King Jr.’s house. A third day later, he kept marching. I’m talking about that kind of courage,” he said.
Once the sun set, some protesters switched their signs for candles or held up their phones for a vigil.
The west side was the only place African Americans could live in Las Vegas. Segregation built the neighborhood.
On Friday, the neighborhood reminded the community there’s no room for racism.
(1) comment
Just a week ago, journalists were telling us how dangerous and irresponsible we were to protest lock down orders. Now, they're praising these "protestors" for rioting and looting over the death of a career criminal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.