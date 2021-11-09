LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resort World Las Vegas will host the Las Vegas Job Fair featuring thousands of local positions on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The website jobertising.com has partnered with some of Las Vegas' top companies to bring jobs across the valley all to one place.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. To register ahead of the event, visit jobertising.com.
The job fair will feature companies including:
