Resorts World Las Vegas Opening

People walk by an illuminated sphere during the the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resort World Las Vegas will host the Las Vegas Job Fair featuring thousands of local positions on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The website jobertising.com has partnered with some of Las Vegas' top companies to bring jobs across the valley all to one place.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. To register ahead of the event, visit jobertising.com.

The job fair will feature companies including:

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. To register ahead of the event, visit jobertising.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.