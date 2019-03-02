LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas native Kyle Busch is just one win away from a clean sweep. Thousands came out to cheer on their favorite drivers at the Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday.
A dreary start could’ve put a damper on a busy weekend of racing. But the pavement dried quickly and it was sunny skies for the Boyd Gaming 300.
“So they made some adjustments but still had a lot of fun for all the guests here and all the fans,” fan Derek Musard said.
“It’s getting warmer which means we can have more fun!” another fan said.
Fans young and old, life-longers to first-timers, there was something for everyone at the speedway.
“It’s a big family tradition to come out here,” Alison Dow said.
“I was here for the grand opening and I haven't been back until today,” another fan said. “The people, the party, the energy: high velocity energy.”
“I think it's awesome. I've never had an experience like this I'm definitely g
At the Neon Garage, fans could get a good look at the cars, maybe even meet their favorite drivers.
“It’s really cool seeing the pit crew work on the cars up close and personal,” Dow said.
If that’s not close enough, how about a lap around the track, yourself. That’s what the NASCAR Racing Experience offers.
“You can either come out and ride with one of our professional drivers or you can get in the car and drive it yourself,” general manager Jerry Cornell said. “We try to make it as realistic as possible.”
For one NASCAR fan, this trip was a dream decades in the making.
“It’s incredible!” Ron Williams said. “I've never dreamed that they go faster than airplanes can ever fly. It's impressive. It's really loud!”
Williams made the trip from Albuquerque.
“It’s been the most fun I've had in a long time,” he said.
He and his wife are celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary.
“I thought let's do a little trip with the family so we saved money – the money I'm saving to retire - and here we are!” Williams said.
The fun didn’t end on Saturday. Next up, fans are keeping an eye on Vegas-native, Number 18, to see if he can sweep the weekend.
“We’ll see if Kyle Busch wins the triple,” Musard said.
