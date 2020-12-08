LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of Monday, Clark County's housing assistance program received 18,745 applications for rent, mortgage and utilities assistance.
Of those, the Clark County social services department has received 12,791 since Oct. 1 when it began processing applications for the CARES Housing Assistance Program, funding by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
The program began in July with nonprofit organizations helping to administer it. To date, almost $23.3 million in assistance has been provided through the program, according to Clark County.
Applications will continue to be accepted through Dec. 30, and take about three weeks to process applications. The county has said it will continue processing applications after Dec. 30, as long as they are received by that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.