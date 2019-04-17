LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The third suspect wanted in the murder of a California psychiatrist was arrested on Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to jail records.
Jon Kennison, wanted in the murder of Dr. Thomas Burchard in March, was expected in court for a hearing on April 19.
One of the woman accused of killing Burchard and leaving his body in the desert appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Diana Pena, 30, made her second appearance at Las Vegas Justice Court after a warrant was issued for her arrest on April 5.
Pena, along with Kennison and Kelsey Thomas, is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Burchard in early March. Burchard's body was found in the trunk of a car on March 7 near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Pena was arrested April 13 in connection to the murder.
Pena's 26-year-old roommate, Turner, was arrested March 28 in connection to the murder.
Pena had a preliminary hearing set for April 30 at 7:30 a.m.
