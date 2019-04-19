LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested on April 13 in connection to a home invasion that led to a shootout in the Spring Valley area on Feb. 1.
Brandon Lamar Washington, 37, was arrested last Saturday and was booked into Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. Washington has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, home invasion with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and battery to commit mayhem, robbery and grand larceny.
"Washington was also shown to be a multi-convicted felon out of California with enhancements for committing crimes as part of a criminal street gang," Las Vegas police said in his arrest report.
Police also mentioned how Washington fit the description of a driver seen on surveillance video dropping off Devin Taft, 23, and Michael Moore, 24, at Southern Hills Hospital after the two had been shot by a homeowner during an attempted break-in on the 9200 block of Starcross Lane.
On Feb. 1 at about 9:46 a.m., Taft and Moore broke into the residence and the homeowner, identified in previous reports as Nam, exchanged shots with the two. It was unclear who shot who first, but Nam was shot in the thigh.
He had to receive surgery since the bullet broke his femur. Nam also suffered lacerations on his head, which had to be stapled shut, as one of the suspects "pistol whipped" him with Nam's own firearm. He was expected to be okay.
At Southern Hills Hospital, a woman named Tanesha confirmed Moore and Taft's identities to police after officers received a 911 call from Nam. Both men were seen on security footage being dropped off in a 2016 Nissan Sentra, later determined to be registered under Moore's name.
Moore appeared to have been shot in the stomach and was last reported to be in critical condition. Police also reported neither Taft or Moore had cell phones or weapons on them when they were admitted to the hospital.
"This shows the intent of the driver to remove evidence that could implicate himself, as well as Taft and Moore," the arrest report said.
In the surveillance video, police said it appeared as though the Nissan driver called the suspect's families at the hospital. He was also seen with the grip of a dark, semi-automatic firearm sticking out of his back pants pocket. The driver was seen leaving the hospital after Moore and Taft were assisted by medical staff.
The driver didn't return to contact hospital staff or law enforcement, according to the arrest report.
On Feb 7, detectives authored a search warrant for a cell phone that was serviced by T-Mobile. The scope of the warrant was focused on the cell phone number's subscriber information and details related to phone use, the arrest report said. Cell towers were also utilized to gather information on incoming and outgoing calls near the area of the break-in.
Police were able to find a phone subscribed to Taft on March 5, but the account had been suspended on Feb. 27, the arrest report said. The reason for the phone account being suspended was listed as lost or stolen. Multiple calls were made from the Taft's alleged phone number at the hospital the day of the shooting.
A District Court judge authorized a search warrant from T-Mobile on March 20, according to the arrest report. Police were able to find a phone number registered under the name "Brandy Washington," with the effective date of Jan. 20, 2017.
Due to the similar spelling of the account holder's name, and Washington's voluntary statement he gave where he was the victim of a burglary on July 18, 2017, police said in the arrest report officers began to suspect Washington was in possession of Taft's phone on Feb. 1.
On April 13, Las Vegas police detectives conducted surveillance and were able to identify a man who matched Washington's description. Using a landline to call the number registered under Washington's name, police were able to confirm his identity, the arrest report said.
During his interview with police, Washington admitting to knowing Taft from "the streets" and also admitted to dropping off both men at the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the arrest report. Washington told police he took the guns from Taft and Moore, and put them in his pants pockets. He claimed he was trying to be "a Good Samaritan" and wanted to help Taft and Moore.
Washington admitted to being the driver of the Nissan and, after cleaning and wiping down the inside to remove evidence, dropped off the car near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. According to his arrest report, Washington was instructed to do so by one of the suspect's families.
"[He] stated he took Taft and Moore's cell phones and their firearms from them, but left them in the Nissan at Sahara and Decatur," the arrest report said. "Detectives and CSI techs that served the search warrant on the Nissan did not locate the cell phones, nor any firearms."
Because Washington drove with Taft and Moore in the area of the break-in beforehand, and also transported them to the hospital after the shooting, police said they believe Washington was involved in the planning and "actively participated" in the "felony criminal acts that resulted in [Nam] being shot and disfigured."
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Washington on May 21 at 9 a.m.
(1) comment
I thought black lives matter so they can be good citizens. Too bad they weren't all shot
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.