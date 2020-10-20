LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles is dealing with a backlog after it was forced to shutdown in the beginning of the pandemic which is causing long wait-times. Now more community members are turning to third-party services to skip the trip to the DMV all together.
Registrations services like Done and Done Services have been around long before the pandemic, but the owner said ever since COVID-19 hit, she’s been busier than ever.
"We have a special side with special technicians," said Krsitie Baldasarre pointing to a side door at the DMV off Stephanie Street in Henderson.
Special access means quicker results.
Baldasarre does what most people dread, she goes to the DMV several times a week ... but it's for other people.
"We can get a lot of things done because we know what the DMV needs. So we go in with quality paper work, we’re in and out," she said.
Done and Done Services is registered and licensed through the Secretary of States office.
A spokesperson with the DMV said there are roughly 35 other contractors like her.
"We have time slots at the DMV, we have walk ups and we have drops that we’re able to get things done for people in a very timely manner between one to seven days," said Baldasarre.
The DMV shut down for three months when the pandemic hit. It’s trying to catch up on transactions but staff is still operating at 50 percent.
"There isn’t really much of a solution at this point except to keep putting more services online," said DMV Spokesperson Kevin Malone.
Even with more services online, community members are stuck waiting and appointments are booked three months out.
"I feel bad for the situation," said Baldasarre.
Baldasarre has been running her business for eight years.
Due to AB 288 which passed in 2019, the four DMV offices in Clark County are required to have two windows dedicated to registration services. One is a walk-in window where they can complete three transactions at a time.
As the DMV backlog builds, more people are turning to services like Baldassare's, so they don't have to wait in long lines.
"That’s what I love about this job, is that I get to help people get things done that they can’t do themselves because of the pandemic and because of the after effects. I do enjoy the fact that we’re able to help people," said Baldasarre.
Malone said there's no way of telling when the DMV will be caught up on its backlog.
Before you use a third-party service make sure it's licensed and check to see if you can complete your documentation yourself online.
