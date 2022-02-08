'The way to go to save lives': Nevada DOT shares results of wrong-way driver alert system pilot

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation has been studying a wrong-way driver warning system as deadly crashes continue in the state.
“These wrong-way crashes are an absolute tragedy in Southern Nevada and across the state,” said NDOT Public Information Officer Justin Hopkins.
According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the state has seen 42 deadly wrong-way crashes since 2017. Thirty of those happened in Clark County, according to state police.
During a three-year pilot project, NDOT placed wrong-way driver sign systems in 37 locations. All but one are in Northern Nevada. The lone Southern Nevada site is on U.S. 95 at Durango Drive on the highway off-ramp.
If a driver headed the wrong way on the ramp and onto the 95, the signs would flash to alert the driver they are going the wrong way. NDOT says the warning signs resulted in many wrong-way drivers turning around.
“Eighty nine percent of all vehicles that were detected going the wrong direction, and were alerted, turned around and did not make it onto the freeway,” said Hopkins.
Along with lights that flash, cameras record the vehicle of the wrong-way driver as they pass the signs.
“And it records a short video clip of the vehicle. And that video clip gets shared with all our law enforcement partners so they can see in real time exactly who they’re looking for. And then they can go out and stop that vehicle immediately,” said Hopkins.
Many have asked about the use of spike strips on highway ramps that would pop the tires of someone who goes the wrong way. Hopkins says that could also damage emergency vehicles that sometimes have to go the wrong way during an emergency.
Hopkins says the bidding process is expected to end this summer. He expects around ten to 12 sign warning systems will be put in around Southern Nevada, including the I-15 resort corridor.
“We feel like this system is really the way to go to save lives,” said Hopkins.
Hopkins says it’s NDOT’s goal to eventually have the wrong-way driver warning signs at all interchanges.
