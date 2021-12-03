LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian Resort is hosting a career fair on Dec. 8 for several positions in the resort operations.
There will be on-the-spot interviews for available positions in housekeeping, front desk, concierge, guest services, security, nightlife, box office, aquatic safety and more.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online at careers.sands.com in advance. Computers will be available on site, if needed.
The fair is on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Venetian Convention Center, Murano Ballroom, Level 3.
