LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Repeal Day celebration at The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum is returning next month.
The celebration is happening on Sunday, Dec.5 as The Underground marks the end of Prohibition with an open bar featuring handcrafted cocktails, tasty small bites and live music by The Moonshiners.
The Underground is inviting guests to don their swankiest 1920s attire for a chance to win the costume contest grand prize, courtesy of Jim Beam.
VIP tickets are available for $115. A 10% discount for museum members is also available.
For more information visit the Mob Museum's website.
