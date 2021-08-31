LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Employees at The Strat Hotel will be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a weekly negative test starting in September.
The policy will go into effect on Sept. 15, said a spokesperson for Golden Entertainment, which owns The Strat.
“Like many other properties on the Las Vegas Strip, Golden Entertainment will require documentation of COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod for all team members. This policy goes into effect on Wednesday, September 15," the spokesperson said.
They added that the decision is to maintain the health of team members, our guests, and our community healthy.
Golden Entertainment declined to provide further details about whether employees of other Golden Entertainment properties will be required to follow the policy.
