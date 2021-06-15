LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Strat hotel-casino says it will have the highest fireworks launch site on the Strip, making its Independence Day fireworks show "unbeatable."
The north Strip property is joining several other Strip and downtown hotel-casinos putting on fireworks shows this Independence Day. In addition to the Aria Resort, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Resorts World, Treasure Island and the Venetian, The Strat will launch fireworks off its 1,149-foot-tall tower.
The show is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on July 4.
