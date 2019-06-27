LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The SLS Las Vegas is getting back to its roots. Welcome back to the Sahara.
Owner Alex Meruelo announced to a large crowd Thursday that SLS will rebrand back to the Sahara. The resort-casino will undergo a $100 million transformation.
The upgrades will happen over the next few years and will include new changes to the property's interior.
Invited guests saw a big production ahead of the announcement that included fireworks and historic strip video.
The Sahara Hotel and Casino opened in 1952, but did a name change to SLS in 2013.
