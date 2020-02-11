LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The former site of Bonnie Springs Ranch is set to become a housing development and plots of land are going for a minimum of $3 million. The development will be called The Ranch at Red Rock, with 20 plots available.
“Twenty people or 20 families will have the opportunity to live in the middle of basically a national park,” said master listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman.
The project will include a luxury hotel, "farm-to-table epicurean restaurant" and an event barn for large celebrations.
Each plot of land is between two and four acres and will cost between $3 and $6.5 million.
“I think it’s going to be a place where people are creating family estates that last generations,” said Routh-Silberman.
So far, seven plots have sold. Routh-Silberman said the project should be completed by 2020.
