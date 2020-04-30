LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People are rushing to disinfect just about everything and accidentally hurting themselves in the process.
The Nevada Poison Control Center has seen a major spike in calls over the last few months.
Clinical Toxicologist and Director of Nevada Poison Control Center Shireen Banerji said from January to April 20, calls about exposures to bleach were up 39 percent compared to the same timeframe last year. Calls about exposures to household cleaners were up by 33 percent.
Banerji said she’s not surprised her team has been busy because more people are at home, cleaning and disinfecting.
"Common mishaps are maybe, you’re soaking your mug in a container, or a solution of bleach and water, you forget that that’s in there and you take a sip of it thinking it’s just water," she said.
She also said people are mixing cleaners which you should never do and not putting them away properly.
"'If I know I’m going to wipe down the surface again tomorrow might as well just leave the container of wipes sitting out on the counter.' But problem is that little kid, little curious wondering hands, will find those containers and kids are home right now."
It’s not just Nevada -- The CDC said poison control centers across the country are getting significantly more calls mostly about bleach, disinfectants and hand sanitizer. The most common exposure: inhalation.
The CDC said one woman ended up in the Emergency Room after filling her sink with bleach, vinegar and hot water to clean her groceries.
Banerji said there’s been similar calls in Nevada.
"It’s kind of just really using common sense. I would not douse your produce in chemicals in general. Washing with soap and water should be very adequate," she said.
The Nevada Poison Control Center also tracks intentional exposures of all substances.
Banerji said those numbers are slightly down compared to this time last year. Although some people have called and asked.
"We've have a couple of questions on the presidential comments of ingesting or injecting chemicals. Nobody's done it but they're just asking, 'Is that something I should be doing? Or is that safe to do?' We're thrilled that they call first before doing something like that and our answer is no," she said.
Poison control has a 24-hour hotline. If you’re having trouble breathing, call 9-1-1. Otherwise a nurse or pharmacist can help you over the phone.
"Poison centers are very integral in keeping people that can be safely managed at home, at home and out of the ERs where we don’t want people right now," said Banerji.
(1) comment
I'm sorry these people done stupid things, but sheep do follow Shepards, its a fact.
Without a stupid Sheppard, sheep act less stupid!
