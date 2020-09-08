LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Linq Hotel will reopen on Thursday for guest stays Thursday through Saturday.
Weekend stays will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10. Reservations can be made on the hotel's website.
“With a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols, we also look forward to welcoming guests back to staying at our contemporary hotel," said General Manager Dan Walsh.
The gaming floor and several other amenities at the resort have been open since June 12.
Another bad idea to re-open these casinos and hotels. The virus is spreading meanwhile you have lawlessness abounding and casino fights breaking out. This city should not re-open right now. It's not the right time and too many are seeking to come here only to fight and cause disruption before the election. They are immoral people who should not be allowed to step on any property. Please shut down casinos to protect the city until the pandemic is under control and lawlessness has come to a halt across our country. Las Vegas will be a target for these people and with the domestic terrorist groups like Antifa and BLM you will have problems. Sisolak needs to address this issue right now head on!
