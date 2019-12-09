MESQUITE (FOX5) -- A Mesquite woman says passed onto the other side for several minutes, and came back to life with a new purpose to help others.
Dr. Joyce Brown was sick with pneumonia, bedridden, and allergic to a number of antibiotics.
Her doctor told her she was going to die. Brown's response was nothing short of excitement.
"I was most thrilled than more other people would have been if they won the lottery," Brown said. "I just had a tough life, and I thought the best thing to do was just go to the other side."
In 1983, at just 49 years old, Brown died and went to the other side.
But in the minutes she was dead, she realized it was not what she wanted.
"I actually did go to the other side and saw a life review that I wasted all my limited earth time just wanting to die and give up," Dr.Brown said.
Dr. Brown begged for another opportunity at life.
She promised if she had another change she would tell everyone the importance of making it through problems rather than giving up on them.
"Life is too short to be angry. It's too short to hold grudges. The most important thing is to be loving, kind and merciful," Dr. Brown said.
According to Brown, when she came back to earth, her health got better.
She felt the best way to spread her message was to start her nonprofit, Stress & Grief Relief.
Brown saw how many others were hurting and wanted to help them think otherwise.
"I think the whole world is filled with give up-its. But it makes a difference when they know there is a reason for staying here," Dr. Brown said.
The purpose of Stress & Grief Relief is to help those that want to end their life.
At almost 90 years old, Dr. Brown travels to prisons, kids, church groups and a variety of conferences to share her story.
"I would just say to them, don’t you want to know where you’re going before you pull the trigger on that gun to you head?" Brown said. "What if it's worse for you after you die? How do I know? I died. I went to the other side."
For the past 20 years she has been funding her nonprofit herself. She hands out free copies of her book.
As the suicide rates keep skyrocketing and Dr. Brown gets older, she wants someone to continue her work helping others.
"It’s a big drain to go to these places, to do these things," Brown said.
She invites anyone to join her in her mission whether it's physically being there or financially.
For more on her mission, head to her website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.