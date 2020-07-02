LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Great Reno Balloon Race has determined that it cannot safely and financially hold the 39th annual 2020 spectator event.
“Our small, but mighty team of mostly volunteers, has been working tirelessly to find the best solution to hold the 39th annual event, and to provide the experience that our fans have come to know without putting their health at risk,” said Executive Director Pete Copeland. “Because there is so much uncertainty around the pandemic, we no longer have a choice and cannot put on a spectator event in 2020.”
Fans can look forward to seeing The Great Reno Balloon Race in Reno’s September skyline for the 40th Anniversary event on September 10-12, 2021.
ABOUT: The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR) is the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event. The event has floated into the hearts and minds of Reno’s visitors and locals alike for the past 38 years. With upwards of 100 balloons and 120,000+ in attendance each year, the event is a permanent fixture in Reno’s September skyline. GRBR is a nonprofit organization offering free admission because of its sponsorship support.
For more information, visit renoballoon.com, or at Facebook.com/RenoBalloon.
