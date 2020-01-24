LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first Roberto's Taco Shop to open in the Las Vegas area is closing its doors after 30 years.
The eatery, which opened in 1990, will close on Jan. 31, according to a news release.
Located at 1220 E. Harmon, the shopping mall where the restaurant is located was sold and is now undergoing renovation by the new owner.
As a result, the original Roberto's is relocating and plans to reopen March 1. The new restaurant will be located at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway.
"The closing of the first Las Vegas Roberto’s Taco Shop is bittersweet but the brand-new location and look is very exciting and definitely something to look forward to," the restaurant said in a news release.
