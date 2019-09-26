We'll have to wait a little longer to see the finished Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fountainbleau, on the north end of the Strip.
The property, which has remained empty since 2008, originally planned for a 2020 opening. However, developers have confirmed the opening has been pushed back to the second quarter of 2022.
Comprised of 3,719 rooms and suites, the 67-story property will offer three separate hotel experiences: The Reserve by Drew, Marriott International's EDITION and JW Marriott, according to a news release.
With a large focus on meetings and conventions, the Drew plans to feature a three-level theater, one of Las Vegas' largest columnless ballrooms, a hospitality garden, boardrooms and several breakout rooms, developers said.
The Drew, which will have over 550,000 square feet of convention space, will offer innovative amenities to convention attendees including a meditation studio and a coworking space. The resort will also connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion via a pedestrian bridge.
In addition to a partnership with Marriott International, the Drew has also announced Diller Scofidio + Renfro as the project's architecture.
The Drew will mark DS+R’s first Las Vegas concept and among its first forays into hospitality, officials said. Among other projects, the group is known for its work on New York's High Line, the redesign of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and The Broad art museum in Los Angeles.
