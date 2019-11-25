Las Vegas (FOX5)- The Caring Place is an oasis away from medical facilities, offering families hope and free services to those impacted by cancer.
The Caring Place is a program stemming from the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. The organization provides no-cost programs and services to families going through the disease.
"Outside of The Caring Place nobody understands what I'm going through. When I came here they knew what I was going through. They were able to grab me and tell me hey you're okay," volunteer Tuesday Martin said.
Martin was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. She was new to the Las Vegas area and stumbled upon the caring place.
Although her cancer is in remission, she still volunteers and takes part in the classes offered.
"When you hear the diagnoses of breast cancer you are in a dark place. And then like this art class today you know its refreshing its very relaxing and its just fun," Martin said.
One of the many classes offered includes expressive art.
"It's definitely a way to get into a creative mode and out of your head mode and move forward and I think that’s what they found," The Caring Place Expressive Arts Teacher Ruthie Moller said.
Moller says she sees a change in all the people who take her class. While they're painting everyone gets out of their mind and just let's their creativity flow.
"Your family can come and you'll see the difference that it makes in the person that has the illness," volunteer Jimmy Gentry said.
Gentry, who also went through The Caring Place, says the facility changes your life for the better.
For more on the Caring Place, visit: nvccf.org/the-caring-place/
